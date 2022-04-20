Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.49

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $524.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.