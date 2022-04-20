Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Shares Down 1%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.60. 3,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

