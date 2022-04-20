Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $388.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 74.8% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 8.8% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 47.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $128.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.49. 2,910,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.60. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

