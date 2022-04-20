Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $342.00 to $280.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as low as $221.00 and last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 1345855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $348.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Barclays dropped their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.54.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.60. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

