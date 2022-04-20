Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.61. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 432,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded Nevada Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.70.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

