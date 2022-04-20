New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.41.

TSE NGD traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.30. 593,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,119. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.01. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$2.68.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$255.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

