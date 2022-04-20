NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00271354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001269 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001569 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

