NEXT (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $548,249.08

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $548,249.08 and $91.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00269565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001304 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001543 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

