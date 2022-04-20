NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.2% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

