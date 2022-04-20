NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Large Volume Increase

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,366 shares.The stock last traded at $7.58 and had previously closed at $7.50.
Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.
About NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
