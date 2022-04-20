Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.29

Nexus (NXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $20.93 million and $1.14 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 73,214,025 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

