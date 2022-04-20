Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $161,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,156,901 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,591.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:NYC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 50,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
