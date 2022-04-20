Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 12,500 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $161,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,156,901 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,591.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:NYC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. 50,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.28. New York City REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York City REIT by 35.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New York City REIT by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in New York City REIT by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

