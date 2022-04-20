Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NCPCF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.
