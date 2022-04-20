Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NCPCF stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Nickel Creek Platinum has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.13.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

