Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.68

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 4097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.63.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,247,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 293,500 shares of company stock worth $237,490.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

