Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 99,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 31,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

