NTV Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Enbridge by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $46.78. 73,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,876,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.