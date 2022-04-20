NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,092. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60.

