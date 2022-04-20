NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $331.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

SMMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

