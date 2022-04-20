NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JXI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,015,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

JXI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,573. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

