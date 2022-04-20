NTV Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

CQQQ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $85.87.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.