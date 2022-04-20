NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $22,212,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $132.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.