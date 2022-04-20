NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $234.89. 59,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

