NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 480,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,000,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

