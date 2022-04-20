NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 3,580 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,815. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

