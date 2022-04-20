NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,084,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.22. 38,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,431. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.92. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $172.27. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

