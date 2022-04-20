NTV Asset Management LLC Takes Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,108. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.