Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Receives $11.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get NU alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after acquiring an additional 565,660 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in NU by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,223,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 762,893 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.16. 484,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,395,679. NU has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80.

About NU (Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.