Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.03

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 22438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

