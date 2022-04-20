ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ON will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,479 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

