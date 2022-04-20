Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Trading 10.7% Higher

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.40). 139,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 55,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

The company has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 17.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Online Blockchain alerts:

Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Online Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Online Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.