Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.29. Opera shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

OPRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $603.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $72.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

