Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.79

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.79 ($11.60) and traded as high as €11.30 ($12.15). Orange shares last traded at €11.26 ($12.11), with a volume of 9,153,069 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.69 ($12.57).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.05.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

