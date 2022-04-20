Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

