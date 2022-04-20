PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $53.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

PD traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 32,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,831. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

