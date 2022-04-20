Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 398,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $628.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $572.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.16.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.