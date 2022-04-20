Parthenon LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parthenon LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.61. 29,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,843. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.74.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

