Parthenon LLC Purchases 757 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parthenon LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises approximately 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.44.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,434. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

