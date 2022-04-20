Parthenon LLC Purchases 940 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,420. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.