Parthenon LLC Sells 8,091 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 2.3% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,147 shares of company stock worth $23,949,067. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,509,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

