Parthenon LLC Trims Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Parthenon LLC reduced its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.79. 1,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,662. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $227.06.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.