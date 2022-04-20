Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.25. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

