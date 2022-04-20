Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 5.2% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $36,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

