PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,352,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PayPal worth $255,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after purchasing an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.53.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

