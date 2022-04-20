PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading Up 3.9%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 70,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 200,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $97.51 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.91.

In other PaySign news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

