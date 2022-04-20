PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 903,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

PBFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.83. 1,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $990.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,727 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics (Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.