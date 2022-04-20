Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Short Interest Update

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.37) to GBX 670 ($8.72) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.10) to GBX 900 ($11.71) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

