Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pentair were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

PNR stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

