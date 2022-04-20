Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.32 Million

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $195.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.40 million. Penumbra reported sales of $169.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $870.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $871.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Shares of PEN traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.20. The stock had a trading volume of 222,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,893. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $186.19 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.13 and a 200 day moving average of $240.24. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,361.42 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

