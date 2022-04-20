Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $403,177.02 and $32.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $28.80 or 0.00069906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pepemon Pepeballs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00033783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pepemon Pepeballs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pepemon Pepeballs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.