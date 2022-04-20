Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
